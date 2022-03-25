Cubs: Ricketts Family One of Four Finalists to Buy Chelsea FC

Ricketts family one of four finalists to buy Chelsea FC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Ricketts family is one of four finalists to buy Premier League club Chelsea FC, according to multiple reports.
Along with the Cubs owners, bids from Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, David Blitzer and Josh Harris, and Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca have been shortlisted.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale earlier this month amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The UK government later sanctioned Abramovich.
RELATED: Crying poor no more: Cubs kick baseball bucks to Chelsea?
Sports
The Ricketts family has taken renewed heat during the bidding process for the Islamophobic emails of family patriarch Joe Ricketts that surfaced in 2019.
While that was not something that was considered to keep them from becoming a finalist, it might hurt their chances to be the winning bidder.