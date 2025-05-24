Cubs designate Julian Merryweather for assignment, call up Brooks Kriske

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago Cubs announced that right-handed reliever Julian Merryweather has been designated for assignment.

In a corresponding roster move, right-handed pitcher Brooks Kriske has been selected from Triple-A Iowa.

Merryweather, 33, is in his third season with the Cubs, and was formerly a key piece to the team's bullpen in 2023.

Two seasons ago, Merryweather posted a 3.38 ERA over 69 appearances, totaling 36 walks and 98 strikeouts over 72 innings of work.

After injuries cost him most of the 2024 season, Merryweather has struggled in 2025, with a 5.79 ERA over 21 games and 18.2 innings with the Cubs this year.

In addition to a noted velocity drop, the right-hander has also battled with an increasing walk rate and decreasing strikeout rate, with 11 walks and 15 strikeouts this season.

As for Kriske, the 31-year-old righty last appeared at the MLB level in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals, and has a total of 20 big league games under his belt, spending time with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in 2020 and 2021.

In 13 relief appearances with Triple-A Iowa, Kriske has posted a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA, totaling eight walks and an impressive 28 strikeouts across 18.2 innings of work.

Kriske is the second reliever to join the team in as many days, with right-hander Ryan Brasier activated from the injured list prior to Friday night's affair in Cincinnati.

The Cubs will look to capture the series victory in Queen City at 3:10 p.m. local time, with the game available to view on Marquee Sports Network.