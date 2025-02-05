Sports

Chicago Cubs

Cubs acquire reliever Ryan Brasier in trade with Dodgers: report

By Jay Cohen | The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 23: Ryan Brasier #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of the game at Globe Life Field on July 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
The Chicago Cubs acquired Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the deal, adding the right-hander to their bullpen after he was cut by the World Series champions last week.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The Cubs are sending a player to be named to the Dodgers for Brasier, who went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games for LA last year, including four starts. He was designated for assignment when the Dodgers finalized their one-year contract with Kirby Yates on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Brasier is owed $4.5 million in the second season of a two-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series.

He didn’t pitch for the Dodgers between April 27 and Aug. 17 because of a strained right calf sustained in pregame warmups.

