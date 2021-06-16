Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Snub Wipes $4 Billion Off Coca-Cola's Market Value

The health-conscious athlete moved the soft drinks away and held up a bottle of water

Cristiano Ronaldo
UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Shortly after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo slid two Coca-Cola bottles away from him during a press conference on Monday, at least $4 billion was wiped off the soft drink company's market value, according to data from stock market research platform, Macrotrends.

Ahead of Portugal's opening game at the Euro 2020 tournament against Hungary, in Budapest, the health-conscious athlete was caught on camera as he moved the soft drinks away from him. He then held up a bottle of water and said "agua."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The company's overall market value has, however, been rising over the past three months.

Sports

24 mins ago

Wizards Part Ways With Coach Scott Brooks After Contract Expires

44 mins ago

Report: Stan Van Gundy Won't Return as Pelicans Coach

Coca-Cola did not respond directly to a request for comment, but instead pointed NBC News to a statement from European soccer's governing body, UEFA, which said the company offered "a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament."

Read the full story NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Cristiano RonaldoCoca-Cola
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us