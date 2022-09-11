Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Needs Thumb Surgery, Will Miss ‘Several Weeks'

Dak Prescott needs thumb surgery, will miss 'several weeks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sunday night went from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys.

Not only did Jerry Jones' squad lose in convincing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also lost their starting quarterback.

After the game, Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott will miss "several weeks" as he needs surgery to repair a fracture behind his thumb. Prescott exited Sunday's game during the fourth quarter and did not return.

The Cowboys owner did confirm that Prescott isn't out for the year, and that the surgery is set for Monday.

With Dallas' starting signal-caller out, head coach Mike McCarthy will turn to backup Cooper Rush. In relief of Prescott on Sunday, Rush completed 7 of 13 passes for 64 yards.

Even with Prescott under center, the Cowboys struggled to score in their season-opener. He went 14 of 29 for 134 yards and an interception and the team mustered just three points -- a field goal on the opening drive.

Dallas was the only NFC East team to lose in Week 1, and the schedule doesn't get easier. The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals will visit AT&T Stadium in Week 2 before the Cowboys play at the Giants, home against the Commanders and then on the road against the Rams and Eagles.