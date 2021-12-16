COVID-19 tracker: Which Chicago, Midwest athletes are in protocols? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago sports teams are feeling the brunt of the latest COVID-19 spike.

The Chicago Bulls have experienced one of the biggest outbreaks of the 2021-22 NBA season, as 10 players remain in health and safety protocols. The number of players in protocols has led to the postponement of Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have a handful of players one the reserve/COVID-19 list and reportedly are one of seven teams in “enhanced” protocols. On Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy announced that three coordinators had been placed in protocols, as well.

The latest wave has impacted other teams throughout the NBA, NFL and NHL. James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the NBA stars in protocols, while Baker Mayfield and more than a dozen Cleveland Browns players are in danger of missing Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The NHL reportedly has also enacted enhanced COVID-19 protocols in lieu of several postponements and outbreaks.

Here are the players from Chicago teams and neighboring organizations who are currently under COVID-19 protocols as of 1 p.m. CT on Thursday:

Notable NBA players in COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Javonte Green, Alize Johnson, Stanley Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Zach LaVine, Matt Thomas, Coby White

Indiana Pacers: Head coach Rick Carlisle

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews

Notable NFL players in COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Bears: Larry Borom, Artie Burns, Mario Edwards, Eddie Goldman, Sam Kamara, Elijah Wilkinson, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor

Cincinnati Bengals: Clay Johnston

Cleveland Browns: Drew Forbes, Jamie Gillan, Troy Hill, Austin Hooper, John Johnson III, Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield, Malik McDowell, Nathan Meadors, JoJo Natson, Takkarist McKinley, David Njoku, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Wyatt Teller, Ross Travis, Anthony Walker, Jedrick Wills, head coach Kevin Stefanski, running backs coach Ryan Cordell

Detroit Lions: Tavante Beckett, Mark Gilbert, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Tracy Walker, Jamaal Williams

Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark

Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena, Kyle Hinton, Trishton Jackson, Alexander Mattison, A.J. Rose Jr., Dede Westbrook

Notable NHL players in COVID-19 protocols

Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews

Detroit Red Wings: Robby Fabbri, Michael Rasmussen

Nashville Predators: Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron, Philip Tomasino, Ben Harpur, head coach John Hynes, assistant coach Dan Lambert, assistant coach Todd Richards, goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok