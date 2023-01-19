Could LeBron James Be Traded to the Bulls? Why You Shouldn't Listen to the Rumors

LeBron to the Bulls? Why you shouldn't listen to rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could LeBron James be traded to the Chicago Bulls?

Sure, in the sense that any player could be traded to any team within the time period when trades are allowed. The exception being Bradley Beal who is the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But that's where that thread ends.

Recently a blog post titled "Breaking: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Chicago Bulls" was posted and it had everyone rushing to click. (We're not linking it and spreading misinformation).

And why wouldn't they? LeBron James playing for the Bulls would be big news. It'd presumably excite a large segment of the fan base. It could conceivably turn the Bulls into contenders.

But it's total non-sense. It's not even a rumor, it's a fabrication based off a hypothetical pitch in a column.

First, let's acknowledge that LeBron can't be traded until this summer. So there is no miraculous deadline deal coming (which the blog noted).

Second, the source of the blog is billed “academic” thought exercise. When did this become breaking news?

The Athletic's David Aldridge wrote the source post and the first is "The following is a thought exercise."

And the following sentence: "Not only is it academic, but also it is, for this NBA season anyway, legally impossible."

And based on James' frequent comments about the issues with the Lakers roster, Aldridge set out to explore trade potential with the 29 other teams in the league.

That's right, a writer exploring James trade scenarios with every team in the NBA was the genesis of this "breaking news."

This probably should lead to a bigger conversation about modern media and journalism, and things credentialed journalists report and write that get misconstrued as it works its way down the aggregation change.

But we'll keep it focused on this LeBron James-Bulls rumor for now

Now, Aldridge whittled down the list of legitimate trade partners to six, ruling out teams starting rebuilds or contenders who can win without LeBron.

Eventually he narrows it down to six "remotely plausible" teams and the Bulls are on that list. He also gives each hypothetical trade a "possibility score" on a scale of one to 10.

He gave his hypothetical Bulls trade a 5-out-of-10, which is the second-highest score behind the fictional Atlanta Hawks trade offer (which was given a 5.5).

And what is that potential, made-up trade? James to Chicago for DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams.

But again, it's all a "thought exercise" and not based on any reporting that the Bulls or Lakers would even explore and entertain a trade between one another, much less one centered around LeBron James.

"As noted throughout, it’s far more likely than not that James finishes his career in Los Angeles alongside AD, with the Lakers ultimately pulling the trigger to move one or both of their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders by next month for upgrades," Aldridge wrote to end the column.

I guess he didn't note it enough.

Remember, always consider and verify the source.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.