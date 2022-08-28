Washington Commanders

Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. Shot During Attempted Robbery: Sources

The incident occurred in Northeast Washington on the 1000 block of H Street, D.C. police said.

By Peter Hailey

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times on Sunday evening during an attempted robbery, law enforcement sources tell News4.

Robinson Jr.'s injuries from the shooting are non-life threatening, per NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

The incident occurred in Northeast Washington on the 1000 block of H Street, D.C. police said. The suspects tried to take Robinson Jr.'s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, upon which a scuffle ensued and the shots were fired. Robinson Jr. was taken to an area hospital following the incident.

The 23-year-old was selected in the third round of the most recent NFL Draft and, after a strong preseason, was trending toward a major role in the team's offense during the 2022 regular season.  

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

