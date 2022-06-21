MLS

Columbus Crew Sign ‘Cucho' Hernandez From English Side Watford in Record Deal

Hernandez becomes the most expensive signing in Crew history and the seventh-biggest in MLS history

Cucho Hernandez of Watford FC reacts following their sides victory after the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on March 13, 2022 in Southampton, England.
Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Columbus Crew acquired Colombian forward Juan Camilo Hernandez, known as Cucho, from Watford on Tuesday.

Terms of the contract, which runs through 2025, were not released but the Crew said it paid the largest acquisition fee in the Major League Soccer club's history. Hernandez will join the team once he obtains obtains his visa and transfer certificate following the opening of the league's secondary transfer window on July 7.

Hernandez, 23, appeared in 28 games for Watford across all competitions this past season, with five goals and three assists. He scored 49 seconds after coming off the bench in his debut match last August against Aston Villa and is the first Colombian to score in his Premier League debut.

Hernandez has appeared with the Colombian national team twice. He scored a pair of goals in his debut with the team against Costa Rica in 2018.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“As we enter the halfway point of the season, we feel this is the missing piece to push us over the top. We are looking forward to Cucho’s integration into our game model as we believe he can be that consistent goal scorer we’ve been looking for to turn our positive play into more consistent results," Crew coach Caleb Porter said in a statement.

The Crew (4-5-5) currently sit in 11th in the Eastern Conference. Hernandez will occupy an international roster spot.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSsoccerWatfordColumbus CrewCucho Hernandez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us