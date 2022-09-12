College Football Week 3 Odds, Opening Spreads and New AP Top 25 Poll

Opening spreads for Week 3 college football games of top 25 ranked teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Week 2 of the college football season was absolutely wild, and as a result we've seen plenty of movement in the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 3.
It was an amazing Saturday for the Sun Belt Conference. Three of its teams pulled off exciting upsets on the road. Appalachian State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14. Marshall beat No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 and Georgia Southern outlasted Nebraska 45-42.
Notre Dame's loss dropped it outside the new AP poll, while Texas A&M is barely included at No. 24.
The SEC had another strong week, too, and now has four top 10 teams. Florida remains in the top 25 despite losing at home to Kentucky. Georgia leaped over Alabama for the No. 1 spot after the Crimson Tide barely avoided an upset at Texas.
Here's the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 3:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami FL
- Utah
- Tennessee
- North Carolina State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
And here are the opening spreads for every Week 3 game featuring a team ranked in the latest AP poll (betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook):
No. 6 Oklahoma (-11.5) at Nebraska
No. 1 Georgia (-24.5) at South Carolina
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor (-30.5)
UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-46.5)
No. 22 Penn State (-3) at Auburn
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-3.5)
UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama (-49)
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest (-16.5)
No. 20 Ole Miss (-2) at LSU
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State (-31.5)
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee (-47.5)
No. 23 Pittsburgh (-10) at Western Michigan
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-3)
South Florida at No. 18 Florida (-24.5)
USTA at No. 21 Texas (-11)
Louisiana Tech at No. 4 Clemson (-33)
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-5.5)
Fresno State at No. 7 USC (-12)