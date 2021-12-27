NBA

Christian Wood's Errant Pass Hits Fan in Head During Rockets-Hornets

Thankfully, the fan seemed to be OK after getting hit by the ball

By Eric Mullin

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood committed a viral turnover against the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night.

In the final 10 seconds of the first half, Wood corralled a defensive rebound and then threw a cross-court pass intended for teammate Josh Christopher.

But Wood's two-handed, overhead pass sailed well over Christopher's head and hit an unsuspecting fan who was walking behind the courtside seats at Spectrum Center.

"I hope she’s OK," Wood told reporters after the game. "If she needs tickets to a game, I got her."

Thankfully, the fan seemed to be OK after being hit in the head.

The Hornets went on to beat the Rockets by a score of 123-99.

