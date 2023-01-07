NFL

Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders

The play initially resulted in a touchdown before a holding penalty negated it

By Sanjesh Singh

Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?

Yes, you read that right.

During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 matchup on Saturday, the Chiefs’ offense huddled with the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance before lining up in a wildcat formation.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The play actually resulted in a touchdown initially, with Jerick McKinnon receiving the snap. 

McKinnon then rolled right and one-hand tossed the ball to Patrick Mahomes, who lined up as the running back, and swung it back the other way on a screen to wideout Kadarius Toney. 

Sports

Illini

Shannon, Hawkins Lead Illini Past No. 14 Badgers, 79-69

Bulls' Tony Bradley Enters NBA COVID Protocol With Positive Test

Toney evaded one defender before reaching the left edge of the endzone for the score, but a holding penalty erased what would’ve been a hilarious moment. 

It ultimately didn’t matter, as Toney reached the same part of the endzone on an end-around handoff on the ensuing play.

Kansas City danced to a commanding 24-3 lead at halftime, and now needs to maintain it to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas Raiders
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us