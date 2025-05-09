Chicago to host NBA Draft Lottery as Bulls' odds mirror 2008 Derrick Rose upset

The NBA Playoffs may be in full swing, but the first step towards the league's future will take place in Chicago on Monday night as the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is held.

An annual event held to determine the holder of the draft's first overall pick, the 14 teams that did not make the postseason are eligible for the lottery, barring trades.

Due to the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament, they remain in the mix for the first overall pick, albeit with steep odds of just 1.7%, holding an 8.1% chance of securing a top-four pick.

As miniscule as the odds may seem, the Bulls have gotten lucky with those odds in the past.

In 2008, on the heels of a 33-49 season in which they missed the postseason by four games, the Bulls overcame the exact same odds of 1.7% and secured the draft's top overall pick.

The Bulls used that draft pick to select future MVP and Chicago native Derrick Rose, who spent seven of his 15 seasons in the NBA in The Windy City.

As for the teams with the best odds at locking down the draft's top pick, the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all have a 14% chance of earning the first overall pick, with a 52.1% chance of securing a top-four pick.

The winner of the draft lottery will likely go on to select Duke wing Cooper Flagg, a Maine native widely seen as the draft's top prospect.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. local time Monday, with this year's NBA Draft slated for June 25-26 in New York City. The first round will be held at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.