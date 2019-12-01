Chicago Steel Head Coach Greg Moore Named New Coach of AHL’s Toronto Marlies

Chicago Steel head coach Greg Moore is leaving the team to become the new head coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, the club announced on Sunday evening.

Moore, who joined the Steel prior to the 2018-19 season, led the team to the Clark Cup Final in his first season with the team, and posted a 52-25-5-0 record in 82 total games with the USHL squad over a season-plus of work.

Moore will now head to the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs named Sheldon Keefe as their new head coach earlier this month after the dismissal of Mike Babcock, and since then had been looking for a new coach for their AHL club.

The Steel also announced that they had promoted assistant coach Brock Sheahan to their head coaching position. Sheahan was named as an Associate Head Coach prior to the 2018-19 season, and has been in charge of helping with the development of the team’s defensemen, according to a press release.

Sheahan will make his debut as the Steel’s new head coach on Friday when the club takes on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva.