Chicago State University Cancels Basketball Games in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major U.S. sports team

chicago state university sign2

Chicago State University’s men’s basketball team will not play its final two regular season games as a result of concerns over the coronavirus, the team announced Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Western Athletic Conference, Chicago State will not travel to Seattle University for a March 5 game, and will also skip a March 7 game against Utah Valley University.

“Chicago State athletics views our decision as a reaffirmation of our commitment to the well-being, health and safety of our students athletes,” Athletic Director Elliott Charles said in a statement.

According to ESPN, the cancellations are believed to be the first by a major U.S. sports team in response to the coronavirus.

The Chicago State women’s basketball team will also cancel its remaining two regular season games, which were set to be home contests against the aforementioned universities.

“While disappointed that the situation has evolved as it has, I fully respect the right of any member institution to determine what it believes to be in the best interest of its student-athletes,” WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said in a statement.

