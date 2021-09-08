Chicago Sky to Require Negative COVID Test or Proof of Vaccination to Attend Games

The Chicago Sky announced Wednesday that all fans attending games at Wintrust Arena will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result beginning with Friday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

The announcement was made on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“By implementing these measures, we are aligning ourselves with other large venues to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “We are committed to keeping our fans as safe as possible to ensure that your gameday experience is a safe and enjoyable one.”

In addition to the new requirement, Sky fans will also be required to wear masks at home games beginning with Friday’s game.

The Sky have two regular season games left this season, Friday against the Aces and Sunday against the Indiana Fever.

The club recently clinched a playoff berth, and all playoff games will be played under the same requirements.

Fans 18 and older can use the “Clear Health Pass” to provide proof of vaccination. Fans can also bring their CDC vaccination cards to the entrance of Wintrust Arena, or can provide a digital copy of the vaccine card.

Negative COVID test results taken within 48 hours of the game can also be accepted, with that mandate applying to all fans age 12 and older.

Any fan 2 years of age or older is required to wear a mask at Sky games.

The Sky are just the latest team in Chicago to adopt the new policy, joining the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, who will require proof of a negative COVID test or COVID vaccination before attending games at the United Center this season.