Chicago Sky Players Diamond DeShields, Azura Stevens Leave WNBA Bubble, Team Says

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields and forward Azura Stevens have both left the WNBA’s bubble in Florida, the team announced in a press release Saturday.

According to the team, DeShields left the bubble for personal reasons, while Stevens left due to a knee issue.

DeShields has appeared in 13 games so far this season for the Sky, averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 1.5 assists per contest.

Stevens averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 13 games for the Sky this season, with a team-leading 24 blocks.

She was forced to leave the bubble due to an osteochondral defect in her left knee, according to the team. She will see a cartilage specialist, and she will miss the remainder of the season.

The departures of DeShields and Stevens are just the latest changes being made to the Chicago roster over the last week. The team also made a trade deadline move, sending Jantel Lavender and draft picks to the Indiana Fever in exchange for Stephanie Mavunga.

Mavunga has appeared in five games this season, with 5 points and 4 rebounds per game in those contests. She has been sidelined since early August with a facial injury, but has been cleared to play once she completes a WNBA-mandated quarantine period.

The Sky will be back in action Saturday when they take on the Seattle Storm, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. on ABC.