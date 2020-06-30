Chicago Sky Forward Jantel Lavender Out for Season After Foot Surgery

When the Chicago Sky travel to Florida for the start of the 2020 season, they’ll do so without forward Jantel Lavender after she underwent foot surgery this week.

Lavender underwent successful surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in her left foot, the team announced Tuesday. The procedure was performed in Los Angeles, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Sky, Lavender will remain under the supervision of doctors and therapists while she undergoes rehabilitation, and will not travel with the team to Bradenton, Florida with her teammates.

Lavender, who joined the Sky after spending her first eight WNBA seasons with Las Vegas, started 22 games for the club during the 2019 season, averaging 10 points and 6.9 assists per game in those contests.

The WNBA, which has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have its 12 teams head to Florida’s IMG Academy next month, and will play a 22 regular-season game schedule at the facility.