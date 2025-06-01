Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Chicago Marathon

Zouhair Talbi sets course record in Bank of America Chicago 13.1

Talbi, who represented Morocco in the 2024 Olympics, had previously won the Houston Marathon and set a blistering pace in the half-marathon in New York in 2024

By NBC Chicago Staff

Zouhair Talbi of Morocco is seen wearing a red shirt and green shorts during the 2024 Olympic marathon, running past a group of spectators behind a metal barrier.

Moroccan distance runner Zouhair Talbi set a new course record Sunday morning in the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

Talbi, who had previously set a course record in the 2024 Houston Marathon, brought his record-setting exploits to Chicago this weekend, covering the 13.1-mile race in a time of 1:01:08 to set a new record, according to unofficial timekeeping.

Remarkably, the time wasn’t Talbi’s fastest he’s put up at the half-marathon distance, as he ran a 1:00:41 at the New York Half-Marathon in 2024 according to WorldAthletics.org.

He also won the Houston Marathon in 2024 with a time of 2:06:39, setting a course record in the process in the race. He finished in 35th place in the 2024 Olympic marathon in Paris with a time of 2:11:51.

Talbi was followed closely by Emad Bashir-Mohammed, who finished just 10 seconds behind him. Patrick Kiprop finished in third, one second behind Bashir-Mohammed in the race.

Meseret Belete Tola captured the top spot in the women’s race with a time of 1:09:36 edging out Mercy Lagat by just two seconds according to unofficial times.

Daniel Romanchuk finished the men’s wheelchair race in 43:43 minutes to claim the title in the 13.1-mile race, narrowly edging out Aaron Pike by just one second.

Susannah Scaroni captured the women’s wheelchair race crown with a time of 48:50 besting Hannah Dederick by more than six minutes.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Marathon
