Moroccan distance runner Zouhair Talbi set a new course record Sunday morning in the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

Talbi, who had previously set a course record in the 2024 Houston Marathon, brought his record-setting exploits to Chicago this weekend, covering the 13.1-mile race in a time of 1:01:08 to set a new record, according to unofficial timekeeping.

Remarkably, the time wasn’t Talbi’s fastest he’s put up at the half-marathon distance, as he ran a 1:00:41 at the New York Half-Marathon in 2024 according to WorldAthletics.org.

He also won the Houston Marathon in 2024 with a time of 2:06:39, setting a course record in the process in the race. He finished in 35th place in the 2024 Olympic marathon in Paris with a time of 2:11:51.

Talbi was followed closely by Emad Bashir-Mohammed, who finished just 10 seconds behind him. Patrick Kiprop finished in third, one second behind Bashir-Mohammed in the race.

Meseret Belete Tola captured the top spot in the women’s race with a time of 1:09:36 edging out Mercy Lagat by just two seconds according to unofficial times.

Daniel Romanchuk finished the men’s wheelchair race in 43:43 minutes to claim the title in the 13.1-mile race, narrowly edging out Aaron Pike by just one second.

Susannah Scaroni captured the women’s wheelchair race crown with a time of 48:50 besting Hannah Dederick by more than six minutes.