When Is the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle?

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is among the city's most celebrated springtime traditions.

Every year, thousands flood the streets of the Loop to kick off the outdoor running season. This year will be no different, as the race is scheduled to return again in late March.

This year, the main 8K Run will take place on Sunday, at 8:25 a.m. March 26 in Chicago's Grant Park. The family-friendly 2-Mile Walk will occur on the same day and at the same time.

For those interested in participating, but looking for a shorter course, The Mile is offered on March 25.

If you're unable to make it to the race in person, there's also the option to join virtually! The Virtual 8K will take place from March 20-26.

This is the second year of the Shamrock Shuffle's return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. To learn more, and sign up, see the website.