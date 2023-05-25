When Is the 2023 Bank of America Chicago 13.1? Annual Half Marathon Steps Off Next Month

Get ready to sprint into summer with the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

The annual half marathon race is set to make its return to the city's West Side on June 4.

The second annual event is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards, starting and finishing in Garfield Park.

With just over a week left until race day, the event has already reached capacity is no longer accepting applications for runners.

To gear up for the race, participants can head to one of two available packet pick-up days at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd., starting on June 2.

Packets will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers. The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.

In addition to the race, organizers are also debuting new race weekend activities, offering "a unique experience" and "encouraging runners to reimagine what a running event can be in Chicago.'"

They'll be working with West Side residents to offer wellness-based activities as part of race weekend, including a 13.1 wellness walk.

Following the "Wellness Walk," there will also be a track and field clinic for anyone between the ages of 7 and 14, offering by USA Track and Field.

Called "RunJumpThrow" the program aims to "get kids excited about physical activity." It will feature learning stations on things like warm-up activities, running form and technique, standing broad jump, softball throw and the one-legged hop.