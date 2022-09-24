When Is the 2022 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will set the stage for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, helping runners make their final preparations ahead of race day, which will fall Oct. 9.

Across three days, the expo will host packet pickup, share important information, as well as showcase hundreds of vendors and exhibits.

The expo will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7-8 at the McCormick Place, which is located at 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

Here's more information about the expo:

What Can You Find There?

The Health & Fitness Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, according to marathon organizers. Visitors can buy merchandise for the race, or can check out the latest in footwear, apparel, nutrition and technology.

Runners aren't the only ones welcome to expo, though — the expo is also open and free to the public.

What Is in the Runners' Packets?

Participant packet items include:

Bib number and safety pins

Timing device

Gear-check tag

Nike participant running shirt

Participant bag

Ticket redeemable for one free Goose Island beer for those who are 21 and over

What Do You Need to Pick Up Your Packet?

Participants must present their packet pick-up email along with a photo ID to receive their participant packet and participant bag.

"You must pick up your participant packet and participant bag in person at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo during regularly scheduled hours," according to the marathon's website. "These items (participant packets, bags and running shirts) will not be available for pickup on race day, and will not be mailed. Individuals will not be allowed to pick up these items on behalf of others."

How Do You Get to the Expo?

Parking will be available in McCormick Place parking lot A and C at a reduced cost of $12.

Public transportation will also be available through the CTA and the South Shore Line. The Metra Electric Line also makes stops at McCormick Place.