When does the 2024 Chicago Marathon start? Here's the race day schedule

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just days away, with tens of thousands of runners preparing to take over city streets on a 26.2-mile course that weaves through many of Chicago's iconic landmarks and neighborhoods.

With race weekend events soon underway leading up to the 46th iteration of the city's most recognizable race on Oct. 13, spectators and Chicago residents living near the course alike may be wondering what to expect.

From race start times to other marathon events throughout the weekend, here's everything you need to know about the 46th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

When is the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The 46th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13.

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

The race will officially begin with the men's marathon wheelchair starting at 7:20 a.m. CT.

What is the full schedule?

Thursday, October 10

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

Friday, October 11

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Hall D

Saturday, October 12

7:30 a.m. --- Abbott Chicago 5K

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Hall D

Sunday, October 13

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park opens to runners: 5:30 a.m.

Gear check opens: 5:30 a.m.

Start corrals open: 5:30 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the finish line?

The finish line for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive, just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

How to watch the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

Where:

NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel – NBC 5 Chicago News. The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee. For more information on how to watch the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 live streaming channel, click here.

NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago apps (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago - YouTube

NOTE: Live streams will be made available to all viewers in United States and Mexico.

Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Note: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., streams will feature an exclusive live finish line camera where viewers can watch their favorite runners complete the race.