The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is set to step off this weekend, bringing thousands of runners to the city's West Side, but whether you're running, watching or just in the area, there are some things you'll want to know.

When is the race?

The half marathon race is set to step off Sunday following a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus.

The race starts at 7 a.m. and has a course time limit of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Where is the Bank of America Chicago 13.1?

The half marathon starts and finishes in Garfield Park, the oldest park on the West Side. The course will take runners through Humboldt and Douglass Parks and on a tour of several neighborhoods that line the boulevards connected all three parks.

Can I still register?

The event will close its registration June 3, or when the race's 8,000-person capacity is reached. Click here for more details.

When and where is packet pickup?

The two-day packet pickup for the event is set to take place Friday and Saturday in the lead-up to the race at the Roosevelt Collection (150 W. Roosevelt Road). in Chicago's South Loop.

The Friday pickup hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday's event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How can I watch the finish line live?

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the race beginning at 6:45 a.m. and continuing through 10:30 a.m., with a live feed of the finish line starting when the first runners cross. Watch live in the player above.

Will street closures be in effect for race day?

No Parking zones along the course will be enforced beginning at 1 a.m. Street closures begin later that morning, and will occur between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

According to a press release, City streets will re-open promptly as the final runners pass through (at a 15-minute mile pace).

Closed areas will include:

Schraeder Drive to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Schraeder Drive to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Central Park Avenue to Homan Avenue

Franklin Boulevard from Homan Avenue to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Augusta Boulevard to Luis Munoz Marin Drive

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Boulevard

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Humboldt Boulevard to Cortez Street

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Cortez Street to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Luiz Munoz Marin Drive to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Sacramento Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Franklin Boulevard to Fulton Boulevard

Central Park Avenue from Fulton Boulevard to Schraeder Drive

Schraeder Drive from Central Park Avenue to Hamlin Avenue

Hamlin Avenue from Schraeder Drive to Madison Street

Madison Street from Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to Polk Street

Polk Street from Central Park Avenue to Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard from Polk Street to Roosevelt Road

Independence Boulevard from Roosevelt Road to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard from Independence Boulevard to Albany Avenue

Sacramento Drive from Douglas Boulevard to Ogden Avenue

Ogden Avenue from Sacramento Drive to Farrar Drive

Farrar Drive from Ogden Avenue to Sacramento Drive

Sacramento Drive from Farrar Drive to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard from Sacramento Drive to Central Park Avenue

Douglas Boulevard from Central Park Avenue to Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Polk Street

Polk Street from Independence Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Polk Street to Lexington Street

Central Park Avenue from Lexington Street to Madison Street

Madison Street from Central Park Avenue to Hamlin Avenue

Hamlin Avenue from Madison Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard to Hamlin Avenue

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444. For more information about road closures, click here.

What else is there to do on race day?

In addition to the race, a free outdoor festival is slated to be held for both participants and community residents. The festival, also set to be held in Garfield Park, will open at 8 a.m. and feature "a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations," organizers said.

There will also be a track and field clinic for youth athletic groups, put on by USA Track & Field.