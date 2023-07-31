What to know about the 5K ahead of the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Chicago will welcome tens of thousands of runners for the Chicago Marathon this October, but the marathon isn’t the only race happening through the city streets that week.

Just one day before runners from across the world take to the streets of Chicago, those who aren't quite ready for the full 26.2 miles will have a chance to run a shorter route.

Here's what to know about the Abbott 5K:

Where is the course?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Oct. 7 race not only steps off one day before Chicago’s marathon – but also runs the same course, albeit a shortened version. The Abbott 5K course weaves through downtown and takes runners past iconic Chicago landmarks. A 2023 course map will be available closer to Oct. 7. Runners must maintain a 15 minute per mile pace and complete all 3.1 miles within 45 minutes.

Can I still register?

Registration is still open for the Abbott Chicago 5K on the Chicago5k website. Registration costs $45 and includes a commemorative knit hat and a medal for all finishers. U.S. residents who register before Aug. 10 will have their bib number and knit hat mailed to the address provided at registration. Non-U.S. residents and U.S. residents who register after Aug. 10 must pick up their bib number and hat on Oct. 5 or 6 at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo.

Event Schedule

Thursday, October 5

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up

McCormick Place

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Abbott Chicago 5K

Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Ida B. Wells Drive (between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive)

Start corrals open: 6:30 a.m.

Wheelchair start: 7:25 a.m.

Race start: 7:30 a.m.

Finish line closes: 9 a.m.

Parking

Discounted parking will be available at the Grant Park South Garage for those who purchase parking here.

More information on the Abbott 5K can be found on the Chicago5K website.