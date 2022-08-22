What to Know About the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just over a month away from bringing thousands of runners to the city's streets for the annual fall race.

But as Chicago braces for its biggest racing event of the year, what do runners, spectators and city residents need to know in the lead-up?

Here's a breakdown of what to know:

When is the 2022 Chicago Marathon?

The 44th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off on Oct. 9, 2022.

Where is the route of the 2022 Chicago Marathon?

The race starts and ends in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between. See the full route below:

How many runners are expected to race?

Marathon organizers said they're prepared for as many as 40,000 runners in this year's event.

How do you get into the 2022 Chicago Marathon?

There are multiple ways to secure a spot in the race.

The first is qualifying for an entry via one of the following:

Time qualifier: Individuals who have met the event’s age graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s American Development Program.

Individuals who have met the event’s age graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s American Development Program. Legacy finisher: Individuals who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years. The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience will not be applied to the Legacy finisher application path.

Individuals who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years. The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience will not be applied to the Legacy finisher application path. International Tour Group: International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the 2021 event with an official International Tour Group Program partner. Tour partners typically offer participants a package that includes cost of entry, air travel, hotel, etc. and vary between tour operators.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the 2021 event with an official International Tour Group Program partner. Tour partners typically offer participants a package that includes cost of entry, air travel, hotel, etc. and vary between tour operators. Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Legacy: Individuals who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2008 and have signed up for the 2022 Shamrock Shuffle.

Those who don't match any of the above qualifications can enter for their shot at a spot via the "non-guaranteed entry" drawing. That selection was completed late last year.

Lastly, runners can also participate by running for a charity.

"Charity program entries are available on a first-come first-served basis until Wednesday, September 14, 2022 or when the charity has reached its capacity, whichever comes first," the marathon states.

What is the time limit for the Chicago Marathon?

The marathon requires participants to complete the 26.2 mile distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes.

What is the schedule for Chicago Marathon weekend?

Thursday, October 6

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 7

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Abbott Chicago 5K

Grant Park

7:30 a.m.

Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up

McCormick Place

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

How can you watch the race live?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2022 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CST and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST.

Where can you cheer on a runner?

Spectators won't be able to watch from the race start or finish areas in Grant Park.

"We recommend that spectators support runners from elsewhere on the course and meet runners after the race in designated areas within Grant Park," the marathon's website states.

The 27th Mile Post Race Party and Runner Reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m.