What time is the Shamrock Shuffle? Start time, streaming and more

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the race beginning at 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Watch live in the player above.

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will step off in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, and loved ones and fans will have plenty of options to catch the action.

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the race beginning Sunday morning, with more than 20,000 runners competing in the unofficial start to the outdoor running season.

An 8K run is the centerpiece of the day, along with a 2-mile walk that takes participants around some of the most iconic parts of Chicago’s downtown area.

Here’s what you can expect for Sunday’s event.

What time does the Shamrock Shuffle start?

The wheelchair race for the Shamrock Shuffle will get underway at 8:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to race organizers.

Wave 1 of the race will get underway at 8:30 a.m., with Wave 2 getting underway at 9 a.m. Walkers on the course will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Where can I stream the race?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the race beginning at 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Coverage will include in-race coverage, then will transition to finish line coverage at 8:40 a.m.

The station’s livestream, available on its website and the NBC Chicago app, will show runners crossing the finish line until 11 a.m.

Telemundo Chicago’s website and app will also offer streaming options.

Which streets are closed for the race?

According to Chicago officials, highly trafficked roads like Columbus Drive, Grand Avenue, State Street and Wacker Drive will also be closed as part of the race.

A full list of street closures can be found here.