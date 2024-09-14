What time does the 2024 Chicago Marathon start? Here's the schedule of events

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is about to take over the city on Oct. 13.

When can you expect runners to hit the course? What about other marathon events happening this week and weekend?

Here's a look at the schedule and what to know:

When is the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The 46th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13.

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

The race will officially begin with the men's marathon wheelchair starting at 7:20 a.m. CT.

What is the full schedule?

Thursday, October 5

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center

Friday, October 6

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Hall D

Saturday, October 7

7:30 a.m. --- Abbott Chicago 5K

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Hall D

Sunday, October 8

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park opens to runners: 5:30 a.m.

Gear check opens: 5:30 a.m.

Start corrals open: 5:30 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the finish line?

The finish line for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive, just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

How to watch the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish. The NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.comOpens a Dialog and telemundochicago.comOpens a Dialog, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT.