What time does the Bank of America Chicago Marathon start? Here's the schedule of events and more

The 46th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off the morning of Oct. 13

By NBC Chicago Staff

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is less than one month away, with runners from across the globe preparing to compete in one of the world's biggest races on Oct. 13.

As competitors and spectators alike prepare for one of Chicago's flagship events, many others may be wondering when events will get underway on that October Sunday.

With preparations underway for the 46th iteration of the Chicago Marathon, here's what you need to know about the day's schedule and traffic impacts around the city.

What time is the Chicago Marathon?

Here's a look at race day start times:

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.
Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.
Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.
Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.
Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.
Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.
Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the start line?

The start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

What is the 2024 marathon course route?

See the full route here and watch a preview of what it will look like below.

Preview the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon course.

Street closures

The historic number of runners traversing city streets will also mean a number of closures in the area.

Here's a full list:

Pre-Race Closures

Street descriptionAnticipated closureAnticipated opening
Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.9/30/2410:00 a.m.10/16/246:00 a.m.
Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.10/9/2410:00 a.m.10/14/246:00 a.m.
Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/10/244:00 a.m.10/14/243:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr.10/10/244:00 a.m.10/14/243:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.10/10/244:00 a.m.10/14/243:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr.10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.)10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/11/244:00 a.m.10/13/248:00 p.m.
Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St.10/12/246:00 a.m.10/13/242:00 p.m.
Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.10/12/2411:00 a.m.10/13/246:00 p.m.
Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/12/2412:00 p.m.10/13/242:00 p.m.
Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.10/12/2412:00 p.m.10/13/243:00 p.m.

Marathon Day Closures

MileDescriptionAnticipated closureAnticipated opening
1Columbus Dr.: Start to Grand Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:00 a.m.
1Grand Ave.: Columbus Dr. to State St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:00 a.m.
2State St.: Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:30 a.m.
3Jackson Blvd.: State St. to LaSalle St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2410:30 a.m.
3/4/5LaSalle St.: Jackson Blvd. to Stockton Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:30 a.m.
6Stockton Dr.: LaSalle Dr. to Fullerton Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
6Fullerton Dr.: Stockton Dr. to Cannon Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
7Cannon Dr.: Fullerton Dr. to Sheridan Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
7Sheridan Rd.: Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2411:45 a.m.
8Inner Lakeshore Dr.: Belmont Ave. to Sheridan Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:00 p.m.
8Sheridan Rd.: Inner Lakeshore Dr. to Broadway10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:00 p.m.
9Broadway: Sheridan Rd. to Briar Pl.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:15 p.m.
10Broadway: Briar Pl. to Diversey Pkwy.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:30 p.m.
10Clark St.: Diversey Pkwy. to Fullerton Pkwy.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:30 p.m.
11Clark St.: Fullerton Pkwy. to Webster Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:45 p.m.
11Webster Ave.: Clark St. to Sedgwick St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/2412:45 p.m.
11Sedgwick St.: Webster Ave. to North Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:00 p.m.
12North Ave.: Sedgwick St. to Wells St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:00 p.m.
12Wells St.: North Ave. to Walton St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:00 p.m.
13Wells St.: Walton St. to Wacker Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:15 p.m.
13Wacker Dr.: Wells St. to Adams St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:15 p.m.
14/15Adams St.: Wacker Dr. to Damen Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:45 p.m.
15Damen Ave.: Adams St. to Jackson Blvd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/241:45 p.m.
15/16/17Jackson Blvd.: Damen Ave. to Halsted St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:15 p.m.
18Halsted St.: Jackson Blvd. to Taylor St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:30 p.m.
18/19Taylor St.: Halsted St. to Loomis St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:45 p.m.
19/20Loomis St.: Taylor St. to 18th St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/242:45 p.m.
2018th St.: Loomis St. to Halsted St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:00 p.m.
20Halsted St.: 18th St. to 21st St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:15 p.m.
20/2121st St: Halsted to Canalport Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:15 p.m.
20/21Canalport Ave.: 21st St. to Cermak Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:15 p.m.
21Cermak Rd.: Canalport Ave. to Wentworth Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:30 p.m.
22/23Wentworth Ave.: Cermak Rd. to 26th St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:45 p.m.
23/2426th St.: Wentworth Ave. to Michigan Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/243:45 p.m.
24Michigan Ave.: 26th St. to 35th St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:00 p.m.
2435th St.: Michigan Ave. to Indiana Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:00 p.m.
24Indiana Ave.: 35th St. to 31st St.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:00 p.m.
2531st St.: Indiana Ave. to Michigan Ave.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:15 p.m.
25/26Michigan Ave.: 31st St. to Roosevelt Rd.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/244:30 p.m.
26Roosevelt Rd.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.10/13/247:00 a.m.10/13/246:00 p.m.

