What time does the Bank of America Chicago Marathon start? Here's the schedule of events and more

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is less than one month away, with runners from across the globe preparing to compete in one of the world's biggest races on Oct. 13.
As competitors and spectators alike prepare for one of Chicago's flagship events, many others may be wondering when events will get underway on that October Sunday.
With preparations underway for the 46th iteration of the Chicago Marathon, here's what you need to know about the day's schedule and traffic impacts around the city.
What time is the Chicago Marathon?
Here's a look at race day start times:
Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.
Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.
Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.
Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.
Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.
Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.
Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.
Where is the start line?
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.
What is the 2024 marathon course route?
See the full route here and watch a preview of what it will look like below.
Street closures
The historic number of runners traversing city streets will also mean a number of closures in the area.
Here's a full list:
Pre-Race Closures
|Street description
|Anticipated closure
|Anticipated opening
|Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|9/30/24
|10:00 a.m.
|10/16/24
|6:00 a.m.
|Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|10/9/24
|10:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|6:00 a.m.
|Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/10/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|3:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr.
|10/10/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|3:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.
|10/10/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/14/24
|3:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr.
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.)
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/11/24
|4:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|8:00 p.m.
|Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St.
|10/12/24
|6:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:00 p.m.
|Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|10/12/24
|11:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|6:00 p.m.
|Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/12/24
|12:00 p.m.
|10/13/24
|2:00 p.m.
|Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
|10/12/24
|12:00 p.m.
|10/13/24
|3:00 p.m.
Marathon Day Closures
|Mile
|Description
|Anticipated closure
|Anticipated opening
|1
|Columbus Dr.: Start to Grand Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:00 a.m.
|1
|Grand Ave.: Columbus Dr. to State St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:00 a.m.
|2
|State St.: Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:30 a.m.
|3
|Jackson Blvd.: State St. to LaSalle St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|10:30 a.m.
|3/4/5
|LaSalle St.: Jackson Blvd. to Stockton Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:30 a.m.
|6
|Stockton Dr.: LaSalle Dr. to Fullerton Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|6
|Fullerton Dr.: Stockton Dr. to Cannon Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|7
|Cannon Dr.: Fullerton Dr. to Sheridan Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|7
|Sheridan Rd.: Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|11:45 a.m.
|8
|Inner Lakeshore Dr.: Belmont Ave. to Sheridan Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:00 p.m.
|8
|Sheridan Rd.: Inner Lakeshore Dr. to Broadway
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:00 p.m.
|9
|Broadway: Sheridan Rd. to Briar Pl.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:15 p.m.
|10
|Broadway: Briar Pl. to Diversey Pkwy.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:30 p.m.
|10
|Clark St.: Diversey Pkwy. to Fullerton Pkwy.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:30 p.m.
|11
|Clark St.: Fullerton Pkwy. to Webster Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:45 p.m.
|11
|Webster Ave.: Clark St. to Sedgwick St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|12:45 p.m.
|11
|Sedgwick St.: Webster Ave. to North Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:00 p.m.
|12
|North Ave.: Sedgwick St. to Wells St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:00 p.m.
|12
|Wells St.: North Ave. to Walton St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:00 p.m.
|13
|Wells St.: Walton St. to Wacker Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:15 p.m.
|13
|Wacker Dr.: Wells St. to Adams St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:15 p.m.
|14/15
|Adams St.: Wacker Dr. to Damen Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:45 p.m.
|15
|Damen Ave.: Adams St. to Jackson Blvd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|1:45 p.m.
|15/16/17
|Jackson Blvd.: Damen Ave. to Halsted St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:15 p.m.
|18
|Halsted St.: Jackson Blvd. to Taylor St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:30 p.m.
|18/19
|Taylor St.: Halsted St. to Loomis St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:45 p.m.
|19/20
|Loomis St.: Taylor St. to 18th St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|2:45 p.m.
|20
|18th St.: Loomis St. to Halsted St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:00 p.m.
|20
|Halsted St.: 18th St. to 21st St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:15 p.m.
|20/21
|21st St: Halsted to Canalport Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:15 p.m.
|20/21
|Canalport Ave.: 21st St. to Cermak Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:15 p.m.
|21
|Cermak Rd.: Canalport Ave. to Wentworth Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:30 p.m.
|22/23
|Wentworth Ave.: Cermak Rd. to 26th St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:45 p.m.
|23/24
|26th St.: Wentworth Ave. to Michigan Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|3:45 p.m.
|24
|Michigan Ave.: 26th St. to 35th St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:00 p.m.
|24
|35th St.: Michigan Ave. to Indiana Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:00 p.m.
|24
|Indiana Ave.: 35th St. to 31st St.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:00 p.m.
|25
|31st St.: Indiana Ave. to Michigan Ave.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:15 p.m.
|25/26
|Michigan Ave.: 31st St. to Roosevelt Rd.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|4:30 p.m.
|26
|Roosevelt Rd.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.
|10/13/24
|7:00 a.m.
|10/13/24
|6:00 p.m.