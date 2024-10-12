What time is the 2024 Chicago Marathon? Here's how you can watch

NOTE: A live stream of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

Over 50,000 runners are just hours away from stepping off in the 46th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon, embarking on a 26.2-mile course through the city's most recognizable neighborhoods and landmarks.

With a day full of events and one of the world's biggest races ahead, here's what you need to know about the 2024 Chicago Marathon.

When is the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The 46th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13.

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

The race will officially begin with the men's marathon wheelchair starting at 7:20 a.m. CT.

What is the full schedule?

Saturday, October 12

7:30 a.m. --- Abbott Chicago 5K

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. --- Abbott Health & Fitness Expo; Packet Pick-up at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Hall D

Sunday, October 13

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park opens to runners: 5:30 a.m.

Gear check opens: 5:30 a.m.

Start corrals open: 5:30 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start: 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start: 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party: 9:30 a.m.

Where is the start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the finish line?

The finish line for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive, just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

How to watch the 2024 Chicago Marathon

Where:

NBC Chicago's 24/7 streaming channel – NBC 5 Chicago News. The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee. For more information on how to watch the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 live streaming channel, click here.

NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago apps (Watch live in the player above)

NBC Chicago - YouTube

NOTE: Live streams will be made available to all viewers in United States and Mexico.

Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Note: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., streams will feature an exclusive live finish line camera where viewers can watch their favorite runners complete the race.

Chicago Marathon Course Map

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park, but it will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

See the full course map here.

Which neighborhoods does the Chicago Marathon pass through?

The 2024 Chicago Marathon winds through 29 neighborhoods. Here's a full list and when it passes through.