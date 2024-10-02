Chicago residents may notice blue lines popping up on the city streets as they make their way around town.

With the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon quickly approaching, the blue line bears significance for those running in the city's biggest race of the year on Oct. 13.

The blue line appears throughout the marathon's 26.2-mile course, denoting the "most direct, fastest way" to the finish line, while also acting as the official measurement taken by city and race experts to ensure the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course is exact.

The blue dashed line runs from the marathon start line, across the 26.2-mile course and to the finish line.

"The streets of Chicago were painted blue last night. IYKYK" the marathon wrote on social media Wednesday, adding a "pro tip" to "follow this tangent line on race day for the quickest route to the finish line!"

Whether you're an elite runner or a novice tackling the race for the first time, that blue line will help you go the (least) distance, so stick as close as possible.

In 2023, the average time for men to finish a marathon was 4:14:29 and 4:42:09 for women, according to Verywell Fit. If you've been training for a marathon and don't know what to expect, try aiming for the average times.