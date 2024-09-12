What can you bring if you're running in the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just over one month away. Thousands of runners are gearing up for one of the world's largest marathons of the year, and they can never be too prepared.

But what items can runners bring and not bring to the event?

For runners and spectators alike, everyone will be required to pass through a screening before entering Grant Park. Items deemed to be dangerous will be confiscated by security.

Here are items prohibited from Grant Park include the following listed here:

Large bags (backpacks, suitcases and rolling bags)

Hard-sided coolers

Costumes covering the face

Any non-forming bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body, props and non-running equipment

Bicycles

Pets/animals (except for service animals)

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal substances

Chairs

Weapons

Remote controlled aircrafts and drones

The following items are prohibited on the course of the Chicago Marathon for those participating:

Wheeled devices are not permitted other than a registered and authorized wheelchair, handcycle and duo team participants. Prohibited wheeled devices include non-registered wheelchairs and handcycles, baby joggers, strollers, skateboards, rollerblades and bicycles. Motorized devices of any kind are prohibited.

The use of selfie-sticks, camera mounts, video devices, computers or any similar devices by anyone while participating in the event is prohibited.

Camelbaks® and any type of hydration backpack are not permitted. For the avoidance of doubt, fuel belts and hand-held water bottles are allowed. Please be aware you may be asked to empty the contents of these containers before entering Grant Park.

Music devices with headphones are permitted for use on the course; however, participants must be alert to their surroundings at all times and must pay attention to important announcements made in Grant Park and along the course. Music devices with headphones are not permitted for use by athletes in the American Development Program.

Additional prohibited items on the course route include, but are not limited to: large bags (backpacks, suitcases and rolling bags), hard-sided coolers, costumes covering the face, any non-forming bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body, props and non-running equipment, including flagpoles and sticks, pets/animals (except for service animals), alcoholic beverages, illegal substances, chairs, weapons, remote-controlled aircrafts and drones.