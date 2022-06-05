Watch Live as Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Steps Off Sunday

Looking to watch your favorite runners in the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 as the half marathon race makes its debut on the city's West Side Sunday morning?

We've got you covered.

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the race beginning at 6:45 a.m. and continuing through 10:30 a.m., with a live feed of the finish line starting when the first runners cross. Watch live in the player above.

The half marathon race is set to step off Sunday following a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus.

The race starts at 7 a.m. and has a course time limit of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The event starts and finishes in Garfield Park, the oldest park on the West Side. The course will take runners through Humboldt and Douglass Parks and on a tour of several neighborhoods that line the boulevards connected all three parks.

In addition to the race, a free outdoor festival is slated to be held for both participants and community residents. The festival, also set to be held in Garfield Park, will open at 8 a.m. and feature "a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations," organizers said.

There will also be a track and field clinic for youth athletic groups, put on by USA Track & Field.