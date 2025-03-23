Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Watch: 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line

By NBC Chicago Staff

Finish line videos will be posted after the conclusion of the race below

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle kicked off the outdoor running season in Chicago, and thousands of competitors traversed the course Sunday.

The finish line camera for the race will be available above, and videos of the finish line will be made available after the conclusion of the Shuffle below.

Time: 8:53 a.m. to 9:23 a.m.

Did you or someone you know finish the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Check out the finish line cam here (8:53 a.m. – 9:23 a.m.)

Time: 9:23 a.m. to 9:53 a.m.

Did you or someone you know finish the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Check out the finish line cam here (9:23 a.m. – 9:53 a.m.)

Time: 9:53 a.m. to 10:23 a.m.

Did you or someone you know finish the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Check out the finish line cam here (9:53 a.m. – 10:23 a.m.)
Time: 10:23 a.m. to 10:53 a.m.

Did you or someone you know finish the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Check out the finish line cam here (10:23 a.m. – 10:53 a.m.)

Time: 10:53 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Did you or someone you know finish the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Check out the finish line cam here 10:53 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

