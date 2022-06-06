bank of america chicago 13.1

Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Finish Line

Watch your friends and family finish the race!

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 finish line!

Please note: Time-of-day estimates are approximate to help you find your video faster.

7:33 a.m. - 8:02 a.m.

Here is Part 1 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

8:02 a.m. - 8:32 a.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Here is Part 2 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

8:32 a.m. - 9:02 a.m.

Here is Part 3 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

Local

Morton Arboretum 26 mins ago

New Sculptures Coming to Morton Arboretum for 100-Year Anniversary

Chicago Police 28 mins ago

Family Pushes for Changes to CPD Pursuit Policies 3 Years After Mother Killed in Crash

9:02 a.m. - 9:32 a.m.

Here is Part 4 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

9:32 a.m. - 10:02 a.m.

Here is Part 5 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

10:02 a.m. - 10:33 a.m.

Here is Part 6 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago 13.1
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us