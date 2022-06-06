Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Finish Line

See the moment you or someone you know crossed the 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 finish line!



Please note: Time-of-day estimates are approximate to help you find your video faster.

7:33 a.m. - 8:02 a.m.

Here is Part 1 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

8:02 a.m. - 8:32 a.m.

Here is Part 2 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

8:32 a.m. - 9:02 a.m.

Here is Part 3 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

9:02 a.m. - 9:32 a.m.

Here is Part 4 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

9:32 a.m. - 10:02 a.m.

Here is Part 5 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

10:02 a.m. - 10:33 a.m.

Here is Part 6 of the finish line camera from the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.