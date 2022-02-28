Want to Volunteer For This Year's BOA Shamrock Shuffle? Here's How

For those looking for a change of pace at Bank of America’s Shamrock Shuffle, you can still make a good run with a different course: volunteering.

The Chicago event will emerge March 19-20 from a two-year pandemic-induced break and participants of all kinds — runners, walkers and volunteers alike — are invited for an 8K and 1 and 2-Mile Run throughout the city.

With the weeks waning toward race day, organizers are looking for individuals to get involved with various roles spread out across packet preparation and packet pick-up days ahead of the race.

Through March 12, volunteers can contribute to race efforts by creating packets with bibs, t-shirts and a timing device while enjoying food, beverages and music.

Individuals also can sign up to distribute the packets to participants from March 18-19 throughout various shifts.

On race day, volunteer duties range from providing participants with general information to marshaling the course to ensure it stays clear of traffic. Both opportunities require individuals to be ages 18 and up.

Volunteers can join the action at the start line, too. Those interested can regulate access to start corrals and guide the thousands of participants that will flow through them. Individuals must be at least 16 years of age to participate.

People can band together and volunteer as a group, too. These fleets recruit other volunteers, share assignment information, relay registration instructions and help the event remain organized throughout race day.

According to the website, teams with members under the age of 18 must have a chaperone over the age of 21.

Those open to taking on more responsibility can look into the key volunteer positions, which consist of filling “critical leadership and management roles.”

All volunteers need to register by 11:59 p.m. CT, March 13. Volunteers can find additional registration information here.