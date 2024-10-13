Track a runner during the 2024 Chicago Marathon: Here's how to do it

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 13

Thousands of runners will be hitting Chicago streets for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, but if you're looking to keep track of a particular runner there's a way to do it.

For the spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of a friend or family member making their way through the 26.2-mile route, getting a clear look at where they're at can be difficult. That's why spectators and supporters can track runners live via the marathon's mobile app.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Spectators will even be able to submit a "digital cheer" through the app, which might even be displayed on the course as your participant goes by, according to the marathon's website.

What time is the Chicago Marathon?

The 46th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Organizers have announced that an estimated 50,000 runners are slated to toe the starting line in downtown Chicago next month, a number that would break last year's record of 47,000.

How long is the Chicago Marathon?

In 2023, the average time for men to finish a marathon was 4:14:29 and 4:42:09 for women, according to Verywell Fit.

But runners will have much longer.

Participants in the marathon have six hours and 30 minutes to finish the course. The official end vehicle will start following the last starter and will maintain a 15-minute per-mile pace along the course.

Runners, therefore, must maintain a 15-minute per mile pace or faster to complete the marathon within the event time requirement. Participants who run outside of that limit may not be recorded as official finishers of the marathon. They also may not receive on-course support from aid stations, traffic safety personnel, or be allowed to complete the marathon, according to the event rules.

How to watch the Chicago Marathon live

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three websites and apps.

The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

A live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the websites and apps.