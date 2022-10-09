The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines.

This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements.

Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional moments from the start and finish lines - and everything in between.

1. Marcel Hug Sets Course Record With Landslide Victory

Marcel Hug, known as the “silver bullet,” defeated defending champion Daniel Romanchuk Sunday to win the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in potentially record-breaking time.

Hug finished with an official time of 1:25:20, which beat the course record of 1:26:56.

Hug and Romanchuk have battled it out for years in Chicago, but Romanchuk has won the race the last three years.

"It feels great to be back first," Hug said at the finish line. "I was trying all the time to win but someone else like Daniel was just stronger... but this year I got it."

2. Emily Sisson Sets American Record - Is Greeted at Finish Line by Women Who Ran Before Her

Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record – and that’s exactly what she did.

Sisson's official time of 2:18:29 marked second place in this year's race and broke Keira D'Amato's record in Houston this year, which was 2:19:12. D'Amato at the time broke a record that had stood for 16 years.

Sisson was joined at the finish line by the women who set the record before her: D'Amato, Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson.

"It's amazing," Sisson said. "I mean the women standing here today, they've all accomplished so much, so just to be amongst them is an incredible honor."

3. Ruth Chepngetich Defies Advice to Nearly Break a World Record in Second Consecutive Victory

Chepngetich came into the race with a goal of breaking the course and world record, previously set by Brigid Kosgei in the 2019 Chicago race. The previous record was 2:14:04

Defending champion Ruth Chepngetich solidified her spot in history as she won the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon just seconds away from breaking the world record.

Chepngetich finished with an official time of 2:14:18.

"I wanted to break the world record but missed by some seconds but... next time I will not miss it," she told NBC Chicago at the finish line, adding that she plans to race in Chicago again next year.

4. Woman Reveals Pregnancy Announcement on Live Broadcast, Plans to Tell Husband at Finish Line

Gabriela from Peru announced on live tv that she is pregnant before letting her husband, who is running the race, know the beautiful news.

Evelin Gabriela Igarza Alcalde traveled from Peru to Chicago to cheer on her husband in the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, but there will be more than a medal waiting for him at the finish line.

That's because she revealed in a live broadcast to NBC Chicago that she's expecting -- and plans to tell her husband the exciting news once he finishes the race.

Viewers quickly became the first to learn the exciting news, even ahead of her husband and relatives.

"No one knows," she said on air.

Watch the heartwarming moment above.

5. Susannah Scaroni Makes Stunning Comeback After Training Accident, Uses Former Marathon Champ's Equipment in First-Ever Chicago Win

This year’s race marks Scaroni’s fourth appearance at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, where she has previously reached the podium, but never been at the top

Three-time Paralympian Susannah Scaroni defeated defending champion and the most decorated athlete in Bank of America Chicago Marathon history, Tatyana McFadden, on Sunday, winning the the 2022 race by a landslide to mark her first victory in the Windy City.

Scaroni's victory was made even sweeter when it was revealed she competed using her former teammate, three-time Chicago Marathon winner and NBC 5 analyst Amanda McGrory's equipment.

Scaroni, who trains at the University of Illinois, was on a training run just two weeks after the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year when she was struck by a vehicle in Champaign.

The force of the impact not only caused a “burst fracture” to her T8 vertebrae, but also completely destroyed her racing chair.

"It truly gave me a new perspective... I have a new appreciation to be alive and so I think about that constantly now and everything's a celebration and an opportunity and that's translated into my career," she told NBC Chicago at the finish line.

During Sunday’s broadcast, McGrory revealed that when she retired from competitive racing last year, there was only one person who should get her racing gear: Scaroni.

6. Benson Kipruto's Last-Minute Surge Leads to Incredible Victory

Known for his last-minute surges, his signature finish was on full display in Chicago as he pulled ahead in the final moments to secure his stunning win

Kipruto, of Kenya, entered the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon with four top 10 finishes in Abbott World Marathon Majors under his belt -- but finished in Chicago with an unofficial time of 2:04:24.

"I'm so happy," Kipruto told NBC Chicago at the finish line.

Known for his last-minute surges, his signature finish was on full display in Chicago as he pulled ahead in the final moments to secure his stunning win.

Tura and Kirupto battled it out for the final minutes of the 2022 race after going neck-and-neck for nearly the entire course.

The finale was reminiscent of his first career marathon victory, which happened at the 2021 Boston Marathon, where he used his signature surge tactics to outpace his competitors.

7. Vivian Kiplagat Collapses at Finish Line, is Carried Off the Course

Kenya's Vivian Kiplagat was carried away from the finish line after placing third in the race. Kiplagat made it to the finish line before collapsing to the ground.

Kiplagat returned to Chicago after finishing fifth at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. This time around, Kiplagat said she wanted a podium finish and a personal best at the event.