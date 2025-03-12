More than 20,000 runners are slated to take over downtown Chicago streets in the unofficial kickoff to outdoor spring running season this month.

It's all part of the popular Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, which will kick off its 44th annual race on March 23 in Chicago's Grant Park.

The annual tradition, part of the city's iconic St. Patrick's day celebrations, features an 8K run and a 2-mile walk through the heart of Chicago's downtown.

This year's race will be headlined by top local, regional and national USA Track and Field-member racing teams, with more than 70 teams vying for the championship title and a $20,000 prize. They'll be joined by 28,000 Chicago-area runners.

Here's a look at what to expect:

When is the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle?

The 2025 race steps off on March 23.

Where is the Shamrock Shuffle? See a course map

The race will take runners through downtown Chicago, starting at the intersection of Columbus and Monroe.

Here's a look at the complete course map:

Which streets will close for the Shamrock Shuffle?

The race will lead to a number of street closures throughout the city, including highly trafficked roadways like Columbus Drive, Grand Avenue, State Street, Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue and more.

For a full list of closures click here.

What time is the Shamrock Shuffle?

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on March 23.

Here's a timeline of the event:

8:30 a.m.: 8K Run Wave 1 Start

9:00 a.m.: 8K Run Wave 2 Start

9:30 a.m.: 2-Mile Walk Start

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Post-Race Party at Buckingham Fountain

What else to expect

There will also be a one-mile event slated for March 22 in Grant Park, which welcomes runners of all levels.

Packet pick-up for runners will take place both March 21 and March 22 at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.