These Are The COVID-19 Guidelines for The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle's COVID-19 guidelines have been updated in recent weeks as the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season begins.

As Illinois and Chicago lifted their indoor face mask and vaccination requirements Feb. 28, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle updated its health and safety policies to reflect the change.

During race weekend, from March 19-20, all participants will no longer have to wear masks at tents and indoor venues. Proof of vaccination is still not required.

While masks are not mandatory, attendees may continue to wear them based on personal preference.

Masks will be supplied throughout the weekend, so those looking to put one on can do so at any time, including after finish line for the post-race party at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

Race staff, including volunteers, will continue to wear masks in enclosed areas “to provide comfort and reassurance to event attendees,” according to the website.

Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the races and those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to follow CDC guidelines of self isolation and not attend the event.

Organizers are looking into options to accommodate for registered participants who test positive ahead of the race. An update will be issued closer to the event date, organizers said.

More information on race-day policies can be found here.