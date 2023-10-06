These are all the neighborhoods the 2023 Chicago Marathon passes through

NOTE: A live stream of the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

As runners and spectators prepare for what could be the largest Chicago Marathon ever, being familiar with the more than two dozen neighborhoods that the 26.2-mile course goes through is crucial.

The iconic track brings runners through Chicago landmarks and passes through iconic neighborhoods like Pilsen, Chinatown and Lincoln Park.

Here’s our mile-by-mile guide to the Chicago neighborhoods along the race course.

Mile 1:

The race starts in Chicago’s Grant Park, then heads northward on Columbus Drive. The track then takes a left onto Grand Avenue. Runners will start by the “Cloud Gate,” pass by the Riverwalk and the Wrigley Building.

Neighborhoods: Grant Park, The Loop, New East Side, Streeterville

Mile 2:

The race continues west on Grand, then turns south onto State Street, heading back across the river.

Neighborhoods: River North, The Loop

Mile 3:

The race continues from State Street, heads west on Jackson Boulevard, then back to the north on LaSalle Street.

Neighborhoods: The Loop, River North

Mile 4:

The race continues north on LaSalle Street.

Neighborhoods: River North, Near North

Mile 5:

The race reaches the end of LaSalle Street, then curves along with West LaSalle Drive before hanging a left onto Stockton Drive. Runners will pass through Lincoln Park and go alongside the Lincoln Park Zoo.

Neighborhoods: Near North, Old Down, Old Town Triangle

Mile 6:

After proceeding up Stockton, runners will turn to the east on Fullerton Parkway, then quickly north onto North Cannon Drive. Here, they’ll pass the North Pond Nature Sanctuary and Diversey Harbor.

Neighborhoods: Lincoln Park

Mile 7:

The race goes toward the northwest on Cannon Drive until it hits Diversey Parkway, then moves north onto Sheridan Road. Runners can expect loud parties and celebrations to cheer them on into Wrigleyville.

Neighborhoods: Northalsted, Lake View East

Mile 8:

The race continues northward on Sheridan Road. It then merges onto Inner Lake Shore Drive then turns west onto West Sheridan Road and begins to move south onto Halsted and then drifts to the southeast on Broadway.

Neighborhoods: Lake View, Wrigleyville

Mile 9:

The race continues south on Broadway.

Neighborhoods: Lake View East, Northalsted

Mile 10:

At Diversey Parkway, the race moves onto Clark Street and continues moving toward the southeast.

Neighborhoods: Park West

Mile 11:

The race moves from Clark Street, turning toward the west on Webster, and cuts over into Sedgwick.

Neighborhoods: Lincoln Park, Old Town, Old Town Triangle

Mile 12:

Shortly after the 11-mile mark, the race turns eastward on North Avenue and then heads south on Wells Street.

Neighborhoods: Old Town Triangle, Old Town

Mile 13:

The race continues south on Wells Street. After, it crosses the river, moving into Wacker Drive and then onto Franklin.

Neighborhoods: Old Town, Near North, River North, The Loop

Mile 14:

The race turns to the west on Monroe Street, crossing back over the Chicago River and heading toward the South Loop. It then takes a turn toward the south on Halsted Street.

Neighborhoods: The Loop, West Loop, Greektown

Mile 15:

The race then takes a turn to the west again, this time heading down Adams Street.

Neighborhoods: Greektown, West Loop

Mile 16:

The race continues down Adams Street, then turns south onto Damen, then back east onto Jackson Boulevard. At this mile, runners will see the south of the United Center.

Neighborhoods: Near West Side, West Loop

Mile 17:

The race continues eastward down Jackson Boulevard.

Neighborhoods: West Loop

Mile 18:

The race turns toward the south at Halsted Street, then to the west to Taylor Street.

Neighborhoods: West Loop, Greektown, University Village

Mile 19:

The race turns south from Taylor Street onto Loomis.

Neighborhoods: University Village, Pilsen

Mile 20:

The race turns to move off of Loomis and goes to the east down 18th Street. Then it turns right to head south on Halsted Street.

Neighborhoods: Pilsen

Mile 21:

The race makes a triangle here, jogging to the southwest on Canalport Avenue, then heads east on Cermak and back across the Chicago River. Chinatown is known for its marathon celebrations which often include dragon dances and live drum performances.

Neighborhoods: Pilsen, South Loop, Chinatown

Mile 22:

The race turns off of Cermak then heads southward on Wentworth Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Chinatown

Mile 23:

The race turns to the east on 33rd Street then goes south on State Street.

Neighborhoods: Chinatown, Armour Square, Bronzeville

Mile 24:

The course does a bit of a U-turn here. Runners will turn east onto 35th Street and then head north on Indiana Avenue. Finally, it jogs slightly to the northwest and catches South Michigan Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Bronzeville, The Gap

Mile 25:

Northward the race goes on Michigan Avenue.

Neighborhoods: Bronzeville, Prairie Shores, Motor Row District

Mile 26:

The course turns to the east on Roosevelt Road, hitting the 26-mile mark.

Neighborhoods: Motor Row District, South Loop, Prairie District

Final 0.2 miles

The final fifth of a mile goes to the east on Roosevelt Road, then goes to the north on Columbus Drive to the finish line.

Neighborhoods: South Loop, Grant Park