Tatyana McFadden Reclaims Crown with 2021 Chicago Marathon Victory

After falling just short of wins in 2018 and 2019, Tatyana McFadden has reclaimed her spot at the top of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon podium.

After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 race, McFadden, 32, seized her opportunity in 2021, earning redemption to capture her ninth Chicago Marathon win.

McFadden made her marathon debut in Chicago in 2009, outsprinting her more seasoned competitors in the closest women’s wheelchair finish in Chicago Marathon history.

Her victory in 2016 made her the most accomplished champion in Chicago Marathon history.

