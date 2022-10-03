The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon doesn't step off until Oct. 9, but street closures are already here.

According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.

That closure will run all the way through Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to city officials.

Jackson Boulevard will close between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning Wednesday morning, and more closures are expected to take effect throughout the weekend leading up to the race.

Here is the full list of closures provided by OEMC.

Monday, Oct. 3:

-Balbo closes between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. The roadway will reopen Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5:

-Jackson closes between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. The roadway will reopen Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6:

-Balbo closes between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive at 4 a.m. The roadway will reopen Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

-Columbus Drive closes between Roosevelt Road and Ida B. Wells Drive at 4 a.m. The roadway will reopen Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7:

-Jackson closes between Michigan and Columbus. The roadway will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.

-Ida B. Wells closes between Congress Plaza and Columbus. The roadway will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.

-Ida B. Wells also closes between Michigan and Congress Plaza. The roadway will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.

-Congress Plaza closes at Michigan, and between Van Buren and Harrison Streets. The roadway will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.

-Columbus closes between Monroe and Jackson, and between Jackson and Ida B. Wells. The roadways will reopen Sunday at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8:

The Abbott Chicago 5K will close several roadways between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., including:

-Ida B. Wells between Columbus and Congress Plaza

-Congress Plaza between Harrison and Van Buren

-Harrison between Michigan and Franklin

-Franklin between Harrison and Van Buren

-Van Buren between Franklin and Wacker Drive

-Wacker Drive between Van Buren and Dearborn

-Jackson between Wacker and Clark

In addition to the Abbott 5K closures, the following marathon closures will also take effect:

-Columbus will close between Randolph and Monroe. The roadway will reopen Sunday at noon.

-Monroe will close between Michigan and Columbus, and from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The roadway will reopen Sunday at 5 p.m.

-Roosevelt will close from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 11 a.m., and will reopen Sunday at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Race Day):

-Michigan will close from Madison to 9th Street from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

-Roosevelt will close from Michigan to Columbus from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Columbus will close from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Michigan will close from 9th Street to Roosevelt from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, race-day closures will start along the route at 7 a.m. All closures are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m., or when OEMC declares them safe to do so.

