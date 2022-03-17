Streaming, Street Closures, Route: What to Know About the 2022 Shamrock Shuffle

The 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle steps off this weekend, marking a return from a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the new race route to street closures to finish line cameras and more, here's what you need to know.

Can You Still Register?

Whether it's the green or gold that draws you to this year’s Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, you can still grab a piece of both, as the event continues to offer registrations for its races this weekend in Chicago.

Registration for the 8K starts at $55 and will remain open on a first-come first-served basis, but keep an eye out for deals like this St. Patrick's Day discount. Additional information about the 8K can be found here.

While registration is now closed for the 2-Mile Walk due to full capacity, runners and walkers of all levels can still register for "The Mile," a running course weaving through Grant Park that takes place ahead of the other two races on March 19.

Registration for The Mile is $25. Participants between the ages of 8 and 12 have access to a $15 youth entry fee. More information can be found here.

What is the Race Route?

The new course, which organizers unveiled last month, will take participants along the Chicago River, providing an impressive view of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The journey will begin and end at Grant Park as usual, and will allow participants to see many familiar sights.

But during miles 1 and 2, runners will be guided along the river and past the newly-constructed Bank of America tower before heading east on Washington Boulevard.

What Do Runners Get at the Finish Line?

While there may not be a pot of gold at the end of the 8K or 2-mile walk, participants who finish the races will receive a Nike shirt, knit hat, event bib, timing device, drink ticket for the post-race party and this year’s medal.

Are There COVID-19 Policies in Place?

As Illinois and Chicago lifted their indoor face mask and vaccination requirements Feb. 28, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle updated its health and safety policies to reflect the change.

During race weekend, from March 19-20, all participants will no longer have to wear masks at tents and indoor venues. While masks are not mandatory, attendees may continue to wear them based on personal preference.

Proof of vaccination is still not required.

Race staff, including volunteers, will continue to wear masks in enclosed areas “to provide comfort and reassurance to event attendees,” according to the website.

Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the races and those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to follow CDC guidelines of self isolation and not attend the event.

More information on the event’s COVID-19 policies can be found here.

How to Get There?

If you're planning on driving, be mindful of the numerous street closures, which will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. throughout downtown.

The Millennium Garages, which consist of four garages, are the closest parking options to Grant Park. Reservations must be made in advance of race weekend.

For those staying in town for the whole duration of the event, discounted parking rates are available. The code "SHAMROCK22" offers 10% off extended-stay parking in one of the Millennium Garages.

To avoid traffic, and potentially being late for race day, taking a ride with public transportation is recommended.

Metra offers riders unlimited-use Saturday or Sunday passes to the city for $7. If you're heading downtown for both days of the event, you can buy a $10 Metra weekend pass, which is good for unlimited rides both Saturday and Sunday.

The CTA also is an option that will take attendees to Grant Park on race day.

What Are the Street Closures?

Starting shortly before the first wave of 8K runners steps off, the street closures will span from 8 a .m. to 11:15 a.m. on March 20. Beginning at 6 a.m., parking will be prohibited on streets along the race route.

Closed areas will include:

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street

State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive

Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard from Wacker Drive to State Street

State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to Franklin Street

Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444.

When is the Shamrock Shuffle? Here's the Schedule

Friday, March 18

Packet pick-up

11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Packet pick-up

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mile

8:00 a.m. – Bib and t-shirt pick-up opens

9:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

11:00 a.m. – Recreational wave start

11:40 a.m. – Competitive wave start

12:00 p.m. – Elite wave start

12:00 p.m. – Awards ceremony

12:30 p.m. – Gear check closes

Sunday, March 20

8K Run and 2-mile walk

8:25 a.m. – Wheelchair start

8:30 a.m. – Wave 1 race start

9:00 a.m. – Post-race party begins

9:00 a.m. – Wave 2 race start

9:30 a.m. – Walk wave race start

9:30 a.m. – Live music begins at the post-race party

1:30 p.m. – Post-race party ends

How Can You Watch Live?

Looking to cheer shufflers on? NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You also can tune into NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winner finishes.

Where Can You Cheer on Runners?

To plan your rally route, refer to the course map.

The first wave of runners start at 8:30 a.m., and the second wave will follow at 9 a.m.

Runners will step off from Grant Park on Columbus Drive to reach their first mile along Grand Avenue.

Spectators can root the runners on for the second mile along Wacker Drive, which also is where the Bank of America Tower sits.

Runners will reach mile three on Jackson Boulevard, and mile four on Harrison Street just before turning onto Michigan Avenue.

To cheer on the final laps of the course, head over to Roosevelt Road before runners track back onto Columbus Drive into Grant Park.

Spectators will not have access to the start corrals or finish areas of the race. These areas will remain accessible only to participants with event-issued bib numbers, staff and assigned volunteers.