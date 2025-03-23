Shamrock Shuffle weather forecast: Cloudy, breezy day on course

Runners in the 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle race may have to dodge a raindrop or two Sunday, but the main challenges will be cool temperatures and breezy conditions.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a wind advisory will go into effect later in the day for the entire area, but breezy conditions are expected throughout the morning, with wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour possible.

While the threat of rain is in the forecast for later in the day, that precipitation is expected to be much less widespread during the morning hours, with only spotty showers possible through noon, according to forecast models.

Those showers will become more widespread in the early afternoon, with heavy rain possible at times and rainfall totals from 0.5-to-1 inch possible.

What’s more, winds will really start to pick up in the afternoon, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour at times after the noon hour. Those winds will keep increasing in intensity until advisories start at 4 p.m., with some gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible through the evening hours Sunday.

Those winds will continue to howl overnight and into Monday morning, bringing frosty wind chills in the teens to the Chicago area as air temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Winds will finally start to ease just a bit Monday afternoon, with highs around 50 degrees, and those temperatures will remain roughly the same for several days, along with a chance of rain on Tuesday.

Thursday temperatures are expected to start picking back up, rising to the upper-50s and low-60s, but a chance of rain re-enters the forecast on Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and chances of showers throughout the coming weekend.

