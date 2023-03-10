Chicago's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is This Month. Here's What You Need to Know

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Join the thousands of runners taking to the streets this month

By Lauren Stewart

This year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is fast approaching.

One of the most popular Chicago springtime traditions, the Shamrock Shuffle marks the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season. This is the second year of the race's return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The race festivities officially kick off in late March.

To learn more about registration, and the races, see below.

8K Run

The main event is the 8K Run, which will step off at 8:25 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in Chicago's Grant Park. Registration for the 8K is $60.

2-Mile Walk

The family-friendly 2-Mile Walk is also at 8:25 a.m. on March 26 along the Chicago lakefront. Registration for the 2-Mile Walk is $35.

The Mile

If you'd like to participate, but need something more manageable, The Mile is offered on March 25. The race takes place in Chicago's Grant Park. Registration for the race is $25, with $15 tickets available for youth ages 8 through 12 years old.

Virtual 8K

If you'd like to join the festivities, but can't make it in person, the Virtual 8K will take place from March 20-26.

To learn more about Shamrock Shuffle, and sign up, see the website.

