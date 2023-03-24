Full List of Street, Road Closures For the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago

Head's up, Chicago: The festive 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will take place across city streets this weekend, with hundreds of runners and walkers scheduled to pound the pavement. But if you're not running, you may experience a race of your own: Trying to get around street closures.

Race events begin Saturday, organizers say, with a 1-mile run in Grant Park. Sunday at 8:30 a.m., the 8k run takes place, followed by a 2-mile walk at 9:30 a.m.

According to the city, some street closures go into effect as early as Friday morning. A press release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication states that "no parking will be allowed along the racecourse starting at 3 a.m. Sunday."

But those aren't the only closures some motorists will experience.

"Due to the Kennedy/Edens Expressway construction, motorists may experience delays and increased traffic on local area streets as drivers find alternative routes to avoid impacts of the project," the release adds.

Whether you're running, walking or driving -- good luck! Here's a breakdown of which streets will be closed and when:

Friday at 10 a.m.

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Saturday at 6 a.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street

Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Jackson Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Laker Shore Drive.

Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive

Sunday between 8 a.m,. and 11:15 a.m.