On your mark, get set, Shamrock!

Thousands of runners will lace up and toe the line at the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle this weekend at Grant Park in Chicago.

The city is buzzing with all things green for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the annual race is like a pot of gold that marks the start of the outdoor spring running season.

Chicago has built a diverse and community-focused running community representing groups from the North Side to the South Side to the West Side to the suburbs. Runners are ready to reunite.

Running groups across the city have organized shakeout runs, cheer zone meetups, after parties, and medal moments to celebrate the big day.

From the runner aiming to chafe off a few seconds on a goal time to the wildest costume-wearing sign maker in your crew, there are events planned for everyone.

Here’s a list for you to consider:

Shakeout runs

On Thursday, March 20, Lakeview Run Club will meet at Muscle and Joint Physical Therapy (3228 North Clark Street). Plan for a shakeout run and post celebration that includes drinks, bites, recovery, raffles, and more. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

On Friday, March 21, Peace Runners will meet at Fleet Feet South Loop (150 Roosevelt Road) at 6 p.m. for a shakeout run celebration. All runners, groups, and supporters are welcome.

On Saturday, March 22, On the 9 will meet at Carver 47 (1050 East 47th Street) at 8 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Cheer zones (Race Day)

3RUN2 will cheer on Harrison (between Franklin and Wells) starting at 8 a.m. Run on the right side between miles 3 and 4 for pictures (a note for runners).

Peace Runners will cheer at Mile 4 (at the intersection of Michigan and Harrison) starting at 8 a.m.

Edge Athlete Lounge will cheer at the corner of Jackson and Franklin (just past the 5K mark) from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Midway Mile Chasers Run Club will cheer at 8th and Michigan (in front of the Hilton Chicago) starting at 8 a.m.

Post-race parties

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle post-race party will be held at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park (between Columbus and Ida B. Wells Drive) from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Peace Runners is hosting a post-race after party at VU Rooftop (133 East Cermak Road) from 2- 7 p.m. The free party will include food, drinks, and music (donations are welcomed).

OnMonday, March 25, On the 9 is hosting a Medal Monday celebration at Woodlawn Tap (1172 East 55th Street) at 7 p.m.

Have a fantastic time out there runners and cheers to the season!