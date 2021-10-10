Seifu Tura Marks Massive Comeback With 2021 Chicago Marathon Win

After finishing sixth in 2019, Seifu Tura came back in a huge way at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, beating out former champion Galen Rupp to claim his first major marathon victory.

Tura, of Ethiopia, set a personal best in Milan, 2:04:29, earlier this year to finish fourth. Now, he can add a Chicago Marathon victory to his list as he stands atop the podium.

Tura started competing for Ethiopia as a youth competitor on the track, primarily focused on the 3000m and 5000m. He moved to the roads in 2017 and experienced immediate success, landing on the podium in Seoul in second place in his 42K debut (2:09:26). He ran three marathons in 2018, winning in both Milan and Shanghai, and finishing seventh in Dubai.

Chicago marks his first major marathon win. American Galen Rupp, who won the race in 2017 and was hoping for a spot atop the podium, came in second.