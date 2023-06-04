Second Annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Steps Off on West Side for Summer Racing

The top racers have crossed the finish line at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 -- and a couple of names might be familiar to Chicago racing fans.

Former Bank of America Chicago Marathon champions finished first in the wheelchair races, with the men's race finishing just two seconds apart.

Daniel Romanchuk, who held the marathon crown for several years in Chicago, took home yet another first-place finish, this time in the second annual half marathon in the city. He ended with an unofficial time of 43:54.

Finishing just behind him was fellow Chicago Marathon veteran Aaron Pike.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Always great to come up and race in Chicago - it's just a great course as well," Romanchuk said after his first-place victory.

Former Chicago Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk took the crown at the second annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

Defending Chicago Marathon champion Susannah Scaroni finished first in the women's wheelchair race with an unofficial time of 48:22.

"It's such a nice course for a wheelchair ricer," Scaroni said. "Wide, smooth roads, the speed bumps are not ideal but they're not terrible. Last year was an insanely fast half marathon so I think we were all excited to come back."

Chicago Marathon veteran and champion, and defending Bank of America Chicago 13.1 winner Susannah Scaroni continues her domination at the 2023 race.

The first runner to cross the finish line was Reed Fischer, a Minnesota native who traveled from Colorado for the race and finished with an unofficial time of 1:03:02.

"It's been great, it's been a ton of fun. It's an awesome race," Fischer said, adding that there's "nothing like June in Chicago - nice and hot and sweaty."

The first runner to cross the finish line at the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 was Reed Fischer, a Minnesota native who traveled from Colorado to race.

Diane Nukuri cruised to a victory in the women's race with an unofficial time of 1:15:25.

"It's such a beautiful park," Nukuri said. "I had a lot of fun. For me, I wasn't concentrating on time. Just to race and, just like, you know, I had two girls in front of me and my goal was just to catch every one of them."

Diane Nukuri had one word to describe racing in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 following her first-place finish: "hot."

Nukuri also noted the temperatures during the race, but powered through to her win.

"It felt hot. I think started feeling a little overheated around mile one and I was like, 'oops,'" Nukuri said. "But, you know, I just knew everybody was going through the same thing."

Sunday marked the return of the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 to the city's West Side following its debut race last year.

Thousands took part in the event, starting and finishing in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood, in what was a mild and sunny day. Runners weaved through Humboldt and Douglass parks on a tour of several neighborhoods that line the boulevards connecting all three parks.